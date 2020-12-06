AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.
The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati, all holding their spots in the top seven.
Alabama's poll appearance streak passed Florida's run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State's streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.
BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.
No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history, breaking into the Top 25 this week without playing a down. The Bulls had their game at Ohio called off on Friday while on their way to Athens because the Bobcats were having COVID-19 issues.
Buffalo is the first Mid-American Conference team to be ranked this season, giving every FBS league at least one ranked team during this pandemic-altered season.
The Bulls have been an FBS school playing in the MAC since 1999 and had only two non-losing seasons before Lance Leipold took over as coach in 2015. Leipold, who built a Division III powerhouse at Wisconsin-Whitewater, is in the midst of his fourth straight season of .500 or better at Buffalo.
While the top seven teams in the rankings remained in a holding pattern, the back half got a shake-up with Buffalo and the Colorado Buffaloes stampeding into the poll.
Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Washington all fell out. For Oklahoma State, its third loss of the season knocked the Cowboys out of the rankings for the first time this season.
Marshall fell out all the way from No. 15 after getting shut out by Rice at home on Saturday in one of the most surprising upsets of the season.
The Ducks' and Huskies' exits left the Pac-12 with two ranked teams: No. 16 Southern California, which was scheduled to play Sunday night against Washington State in a game delayed because of COVID-19 issues, and No. 21 Colorado.
Under first-year coach Karl Dorrell, the Buffaloes (4-0) are ranked for the first time since a two-week stint in 2018. That season started 5-0 and ended with a seven-game losing streak and a coaching change.
No. 20 North Carolina and No. 23 Texas returned to the Top 25.
NOTES
Longhorns shut down: University of Texas officials said all football team activities have been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.
The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.
Texas is ranked No. 23 after its 69-31 win Saturday.
Gamecocks tab Beamer: South Carolina has made it official, hiring ex-assistant Shane Beamer as its head football coach.
Beamer, 43, came to campus on Sunday alongside athletic director Ray Tanner and was introduced to the team after spending the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.
The son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was fired last month with three games left in the season.
The Gamecocks (2-8) finished their season with a sixth consecutive loss, 41-18 at Kentucky on Saturday. Soon after that, word spread that Beamer was South Carolina's choice to replace Muschamp.
Tanner, the AD since 2012, called Beamer the "perfect fit" to lead the Gamecocks, who have gone 6-16 overall and 5-15 in the Southeastern Conference the past two seasons.
"I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans," Tanner said in a statement.
Beamer spent four seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier from 2007-10. He served as recruiting coordinator his final three seasons, helping fashion teams that won the SEC East Division in 2010 and went 11-2 each year from 2011-13.
Beamer also worked for his father at Virginia Tech, Kirby Smart at Georgia and, for the past three seasons, Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Beamer worked with teams that have made the past three College Football Playoffs.
Beamer, who was born in Charleston, said he was happy to be home upon entering the $50 million football operations building that was a pie-in-the-sky dream when he left after the 2010 season.
Now, he has the resources of an SEC program as he tries to get back to winning like the Gamecocks did when he was there a decade ago.
"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Beamer said. "I am ready and excited" to lead the Gamecocks.
Tanner said he, university President Robert Caslen and athletic administrator Chance Miller talked to several qualified and talented coaches. But "Shane's candidacy set the bar high," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!