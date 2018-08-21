TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., down $4.27 to $55.88. Discount brokers fell sharply after CNBC reported that JPMorgan Chase would offer free online trading.
TJX Companies Inc., up $4.81 to $106.46. The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores reported quarterly sales that were higher than forecasts.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $7.67 to $108.20. The food maker reported sales that missed estimates and trimmed its forecast for the year.
Toll Brothers Inc., up $4.79 to $39.52. The homebuilder reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' forecasts.
Medtronic PLC, up $5.14 to $95.17. The medical device maker turned in results that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Nordson Corp., down 94 cents to $133.75. The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings issued forecasts for the current quarter that were below Wall Street's expectations.
— Associated Press