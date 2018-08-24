Hibbett Sports Inc., down $8.87 to $20.53. The sporting goods retailer cut its annual forecasts.
Gap Inc., down $2.79 to $29.65. The retailer said sales at Gap locations got worse compared with a year ago.
ConocoPhillips, up 56 cents to $72.61, Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to climb.
Express Scripts Holding Co., up 18 cents to $87.91. Cigna shareholders backed the insurer's planned takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager.
Salesforces.com Inc., up $4.47 to $152.30. Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market on Friday.
Arista Networks Inc., up $25.97 to $308.58. S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud networking company will be added to the S&P 500 on Tuesday.
