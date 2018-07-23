LifePoint Health Inc., up $17 to $64.90. The hospital operator agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management for $65 per share.
Papa John's International Inc., down $5.03 to $46.56. The pizza company adopted a shareholder rights plan to try to stop its founder from buying a controlling stake.
Halliburton Corp., down $3.66 to $41.54. The oil services company said some customers are pulling back on production.
Syntel Inc., up $1.63 to $40.76. The information technology outsourcing company agreed to be acquired by Atos of France for $41 a share.
NVR Inc., down $17.50 to $2,892.50. Homebuilders slipped as sales of already built homes decreased for the third month in a row.
