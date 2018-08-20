For years, Tesla's board remained almost invisible, staying behind the curtain as superstar Chairman and CEO Elon Musk guided the electric car maker to huge stock price increases. Now, given Musk's recent questionable behavior, experts say it's time for the board to step onstage and take action on the company's leadership.
The list of Musk's offenses include berating Wall Street analysts on a conference call and labeling as a pedophile via Twitter a British diver involved in the cave rescue of trapped Thai soccer players. Add to that his abrupt Twitter announcement to take the company private even though funding hasn't been solidified, as well as confessing to being overwhelmed with job stress in a recent interview, and it's likely that most other company boards in a similar position would have taken action, corporate governance experts say.
Yet Tesla's nine-member board, which includes Musk and his brother, Kimbal, has largely been silent, save for forming a three-member committee to decide on the go-private plan that has already drawn scrutiny from U.S. securities regulators.
At least five of the company's eight non-executive directors have strong ties to Musk or one of his other companies, throwing their independence into question.
"I believe Elon Musk is a genius and he needs to be admired and encouraged, but this board of directors has to do more management oversight of the company. The board of directors is not meant to be a cheering committee," said William Klepper, a professor at Columbia Business School and an expert on corporate governance issues.
Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, is among the five directors with ties to Musk. Lead director Antonio Gracias founded a private equity firm and also is a director of SpaceX, Musk's privately held rocket company. Director Steve Jurvetson is also a SpaceX director. He's been on leave from his venture capital firm since allegations of sexual misconduct appeared last year.
Another director, venture capitalist Ira Ehrenpreis, is also a SpaceX investor, while director Brad Buss is a former chief financial officer of SolarCity, a solar panel maker that Tesla acquired in 2016.
In a 2017 letter seeking two more board members, five investors wrote that five Tesla directors "have professional or personal ties to Mr. Musk that could put at risk their ability to exercise independent judgment."
One of the five, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who manages investments in Tesla, said in a statement Monday that it's time for the board "to take a hard look at Tesla's governance and compensation structures to ensure that there are proper processes in place for strong board independence and oversight."