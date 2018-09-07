The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Verizon's media and advertising chief, Tim Armstrong, is in talks to leave. Armstrong came to Verizon as part of its purchase of AOL in 2015 and began overseeing Yahoo as well after Verizon bought it in 2017.
