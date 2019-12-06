'Dark money' ties raise questions for GOP Sen. Ernst of Iowa

"The truth is, our campaign is completely separate and independent from any outside organization," Ernst senior adviser Brook Ramlet said in a statement. "Our campaign always has and always will act in full compliance with and in the spirit of the law. For the AP to suggest otherwise, is the definition of fake news."

Campaign finance law states that candidates and their "agents" can't solicit, direct or spend contributions that exceed federal limits, even if the donations are made to an outside group. Those limits currently prevent donors from giving more than $2,800 to a candidate and $5,000 to a political action committee per election.

In July, Holloway Avella requested "an investment of $50,000" from a donor after Ernst made an introduction. She made clear in an email, which was obtained by the AP, how much a contribution of that size could help.

"As a follow up to our introduction by Senator Ernst, I am reaching out to you on behalf of Iowa Values," she wrote.

"As you may have seen, an outside group on the left ... recently launched a six-figure ad buy in media markets across the state attacking Senator Ernst on her vote to repeal Obamacare," she continued. "The purpose of our group, Iowa Values, is to push back against these type of negative attacks."