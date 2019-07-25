Wachal's responsibilities really kick off the day before the Bix 7 with Arconic's Jr. Bix 7.
On hand that day will be:
• 75 cases of granola bars (1,350 bars)
• 600 Austin Crackers
• Two pallets of water (1,152 in a pallet)
• 300 containers of 2 percent Prairie Farms milk (Prairie Farms brings the milk for both the Jr. Bix and the Bix 7)
• 3,600 containers of chocolate milk
• 1200 Kool-Aid Jammers
• 4,500 hot dogs and buns
• 500 cans of soda pop
• Whitey’s popsicles
When the post-race party is over and crowds have dispersed, leftover food and drink are taken to Quad-City homeless shelters, Wachal said.
