Are you fully engaged at work? Chances are, the answer is no.
According to a 2016 Gallup poll, 87 percent of employees worldwide are not fully engaged. What does this mean for you and your organization? For you, it might mean that you don’t enjoy one aspect, or many aspects, of your job. It can make it hard to get your work done and to do it well. And you might do it well, but that doesn’t mean that it's something that you are passionate about. For your organization, it can mean an undesired company culture, lower performance and more.
So what can we do as leaders to improve our engagement and the engagement of others we work with?
Be authentic. By being authentic, we can develop our skills and focus on the things we like to do and things at which we are good. When we seek out things we like and enjoy, we get a greater satisfaction when the job is completed.
Get to know your colleagues and find out what makes them tick. You may find out that you don't enjoy what they enjoy, and vice versa. You may be able to work out a great partnership for a future task.
Show gratitude. Starting each day with gratitude will make the outlook on your day more positive.
Create a work culture you want. Culture is key. You likely spend 40+ hours at work; make sure it is a place where you want to spend your time.
What are the top three things that an employee needs to feel engaged?
1. They need to know what is expected of them at work.
2. They need the right tools to do their job.
3. They need the opportunity to do what they do best.
Once those items are in place, they need weekly praise or recognition, as well as knowing that their supervisor cares about them. After these needs are met, they can work on growth items such as knowing where they fit in and improving the quality of their work.
The most successful recognition is highly personal. Learn what matters most to your employees by surveying them. This will help you start a conversation toward understanding what will raise their level of personal investment at work.
The best managers engage employees wherever they go, under any circumstance. Their mastery of this idea allows them to generate value by fully tapping the talent potential of their teams. Today's managers measure and increase employee engagement to drive business results and build successful company cultures. It's almost a necessity now in order to achieve success.
When your employees are truly engaged, they will embody your brand, foster a healthy culture and rally around the mission and business goals of their company. Employees want to be engaged. If they can help their organization be successful, then they will also thrive in their careers.
