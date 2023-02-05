Within the next week, the IHSA girls' basketball postseason will be in full swing for all four classes.

Among the top area squads, Sherrard (20-6) has locked up its second straight Three Rivers West Division championship, capping an 11-1 conference season with last Thursday's 57-43 win over Monmouth-Roseville (22-6, 9-2).

Meanwhile, Geneseo (24-6) has locked up at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference crown. Sitting at 10-3 in the Big 6, the Lady Leafs can secure the outright league title with a Thursday victory at Moline.

Both the Tigers and the Leafs are tied by another accomplishment. They will head into the upcoming postseason as the only two area teams to earn a No. 1 seed.

In Class 3A, Geneseo will open at the Ottawa Regional a week from Tuesday, awaiting the winner between No. 9 Streator (4-25) and No. 8 Morris (9-20).

In 2A, Sherrard will stay much closer to home, making the trek to Aledo for the Mercer County Regional. Also a week from Tuesday, the Tigers will face either No. 11 Rockridge (3-19) or No. 8 Orion (14-15).

The other semifinal at Mercer County will be an all-Lincoln Trail Conference affair, with the seventh-seeded host Golden Eagles (12-16) taking on No. 4 Knoxville (16-11).

-- Alleman, Annawan, UT all seeded third: Three more area clubs picked up No. 3 seeds at their respective regionals.

In Class 4A, United Township (14-14) will take its third-seed status to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional to face the fifth-seeded hosts (10-17) next Monday.

In 2A, Alleman (17-13) saw its resurgent season rewarded with a No. 3 seed. The Pioneers head north to the West Carroll Regional to face either No. 6 Rock Falls (17-12) or the 12th-seeded host Thunder (6-20).

That field also includes No. 9 Erie-Prophetstown (10-15) and No. 10 Riverdale (5-20), who meet on Saturday in a 1 p.m. first-round game at Prophetstown High School.

In 1A, Lincoln Trail Conference co-leader Annawan (20-7) and its No. 3 seed will also open up on Saturday, hosting No. 12 Stark County (6-21) in a Wethersfield Regional first-round matchup.

The sixth-seeded regional host Lady Geese (17-11) also open on Saturday, hosting LTC rival and No. 11 seed Ridgewood (8-19). Eighth-seeded Galva (13-15) hosts No. 9 ROWVA-Williamsfield (14-14) in a Saturday opener.

Moline seeded eighth in 4A; Rock Island fifth in 3A: Moline (6-20) looks to wipe the slate clean in the Class 4A postseason starting a week from Tuesday, but the eighth-seeded Maroons will face a formidable task in No. 1 seed and regional host Normal Community (27-3).

In 3A, Rock Island (14-14) and its No. 5 seed travels to the Dixon Regional to face the third-seeded host Duchesses (24-5) a week from Tuesday. On the same night, second-seeded Galesburg (23-7) faces No. 7 Sterling (3-24).

Around the area: In 2A, Kewanee (9-20) is seeded 10th and heads to No. 5 Spring Valley Hall (15-12) on Saturday in a Bureau Valley Regional opener.

In 1A, Morrison (20-8) seeks its first regional title since 2007, and that road begins on its home court Saturday against No. 12 Milledgeville (1-17) in a Pearl City Regional first-round matchup.