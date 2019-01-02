In the mood for some barbecue or just about any type of beer you could think of? Armored Gardens offers unique takes on barbecue and southern fare. The downtown Davenport eatery also houses a bar with 100 beers on tap. You can check out the options via an app, called DigitalPour.
At Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport, the kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It's closed Mondays. Visit armoredgardens.com.
