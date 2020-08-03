Around the Majors

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said bench coach Pat Murphy has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Saturday.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said Sunday that Murphy received a stent at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was resting comfortably.

“It was a scary day,” Counsell said on Monday before the Brewers’ game with the Chicago White Sox.

Counsell said Murphy sat down while the team was practicing infield defense and wasn't feeling well. Trainer Rafael Freitas was nearby and escorted Murphy to the clubhouse, where he met with team physician, Dr. Mark Niefeldt.

“Niedfeldt was in the building fortunately and diagnosed what was going on, and we got him to the hospital," Counsell said.

BRIEFLY

Francona out: Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss at least the club's next two games because of a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him for months. Francona was scheduled to be checked Monday by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. He'll remain in Cleveland during the Indians' two-game series in Cincinnati.

Betts hurt: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was out of the lineup Monday night at San Diego because of a finger injury on his left hand sustained during an at-bat on Sunday.

