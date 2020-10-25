Arozarena slugs into WS history, stumbles into October lore

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hours after slugging his way into World Series history, Randy Arozarena stumbled into October lore.

Is there anything this rookie can't do?

The winning run the Cuban sensation scored in a frenetic ninth inning on Saturday will have fans talking for years after the Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7, tying the matchup at two games apiece.

"Randy's not used to having to run like that. Normally he's just trotting," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Those same folks might want to remember that much earlier, the 25-year-old outfielder passed Barry Bonds among others for the most home runs in a single postseason. He then joined the top of the list for hits as well.

Arozarena's solo homer leading off the fourth opened the scoring for the Rays and was his ninth of the postseason, and sent him past the previous record of eight shared by Bonds (2002, San Francisco), Carlos Beltran (2005, Houston) and Nelson Cruz (2011, Texas).

None of those three won the World Series. But Arozarena and the Rays are even with the Dodgers and guaranteed to go deeper in this World Series than in the franchise's only other appearance, a five-game loss to Philadelphia in 2008.