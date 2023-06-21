Dave and Cindy Larson watched their son, Sam, grow up with the Quad City Air Show and become an F-22 pilot. Capt. Sam Larson will perform this weekend at the air show with the Air Force's F-22 Demo Team.
TOM LOEWY,
Sam Larson, a Davenport native, will fly an F-22 Raptor in the Quad City Air Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Larson, a Davenport native in a F-22 Raptor, lands at the Quad Cities International Airport Tuesday in preparation for the Quad City Air Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Larson, a Davenport native flying an F-22 Raptor over the Quad Cities International Airport Tuesday. He will fly in the Quad City Air Show Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Larson, a Davenport native who will fly an F-22 Raptor in this weekend's Quad City Air Show, is greeted by his mother Cindy Larson at the Quad Cities International Airport .
Sam Larson, a Davenport native in a F-22 Raptor, lands at the Quad Cities International Airport Tuesday in preparation for the Quad City Air Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport.