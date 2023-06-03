Signs of protest hang on the chain link fence around The Davenport. Andrew Wold owns the building, which partially collapsed Sunday.
TOM LOEWY
A woman passes out hotdogs to the crowd of onlookers and protestors outside of Davenport City Hall on Tuesday as people protested the city's decision to raze The Davenport apartment building without searching first for five people who are missing.
