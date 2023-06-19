People watch cranes pull pieces of the eastbound span of the old Interstate 74 bridge from the Mississippi River on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Onlookers get their phones and other recording devices ready ahead of the explosive demolition two towers on the old I-74 bridge.
SARAH WATSON
Onlookers react to explosions that demolish the towers of the eastbound span of the old I-74 bridge Sunday.
SARAH WATSON
People line the river banks in Bettendorf and Davenport to watch the controlled-explosives demolition of the suspension cables and towers of the old I-74 bridge early Sunday morning.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Spectators line the shoreline in Bettendorf, ready to record and photograph the demolition of part of the old Interstate 74 bridge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Spectators await the controlled-explosives demolition of the suspension cables and towers of the old I-74 bridge early Sunday morning.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Susan Villagomez keeps her daughters dog "Ellie" calm before the controlled explosives demolition of the suspension cables and towers of the old I-74 bridge early Sunday morning.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A family sits and waits for the scheduled demolition of the I-74 bridge at Riverside trail, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Bettendorf. Many of the people that went took videos and pictures of the bridge before and as it exploded.
A family sits and waits for the scheduled demolition of the I-74 bridge at Riverside trail, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Bettendorf. Many of the people that went took videos and pictures of the bridge before and as it exploded.