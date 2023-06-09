Jun 9, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A Howitzer Salute is fi red during the change of command for the JMTC Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. GARY L. KRAMBECK PHOTOS Flag bearers present colors during change of command for the JMTC Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal .Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. Related to this story Most Popular Family says body of Branden Colvin Sr. found at collapsed Davenport apartments Branden Colvin Sr.'s family was notified Saturday that his remains had been found at the building which collapsed a week ago. Davenport West's Gardner remembered by teammates, coaches as 'always smiling' He stood 5-foot-9, but that didn't matter. Deceased teen found in water at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Saturday night The body of a 16-year-old was found in Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Saturday night. Editorial: Never again; we must ensure our buildings are safe Three people are still missing and families of two believe them to be dead inside the rubble of the partially collapsed building at 324 Main S… Authorities identify teenager recovered from water at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park The 16-year-old whose body was found in Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park was from Davenport.