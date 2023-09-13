Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Davenport police Sgt. Geoff Peiffer, left, inspects a handgun found near the scene of a shooting late Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Valley Fair shopping Center. Shell casing found in the alley behind 1530 esplanade in davenport where an exchange of gunfire took place in may, 2018. THOMAS GEYER PHOTOS, QUAD-CITY TIMES Related to this story Most Popular Police allege man who attempted to video girl in mall restroom had child porn on his cell phone A Davenport man who attempted to video a girl using the restroom in Davenport's NorthPark Mall is facing child porn charges after police found… New Italian restaurant to open in LeClaire this fall The new restaurant will take the place of the Faithful Pilot, which closed in December. Engineering report: Two 'root causes' identified in fatal collapse of 324 Main, Davenport Davenport has released the report from SOCOTEC Engineering and White Birch Group LLC on the causes of the May 28, 2023, partial building collapse. Crowd welcomes in Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Moline The new retailer opened in the former Gordman's building Wednesday morning. TBK Bank Sports and Entertainment Complex ownership expands Four new owners joined the fold.