Sep 18, 2023 51 min ago 0 1 of 2 Brendan duke's truck Flavor train QC regularly parks at Crawford brew Works in Bettendorf, seen here Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. GARY L. KRAMBECK PHOTOS Hannah Caffery leans out the window of Brendan duke's truck Flavor train QC stopped at Crawford brew Works in Bettendorf, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Related to this story Most Popular Iowa high school football player poll for week 3 Week 3 is complete for high school football. The Quad-City Times is asking readers who had the best third week among Iowa Quad-Cities players. Police allege man who attempted to video girl in mall restroom had child porn on his cell phone A Davenport man who attempted to video a girl using the restroom in Davenport's NorthPark Mall is facing child porn charges after police found… Illinois high school football player poll for week 3 Week 3 is complete for high school football. The Dispatch-Argus is asking readers who had the best third week among Illinois Quad-Cities players. New Italian restaurant to open in LeClaire this fall The new restaurant will take the place of the Faithful Pilot, which closed in December. Rifle, ammunition, tactical medical gear stolen from Scott County Sheriff's unmarked squad A .223 rifle manufactured by Lewis Machine & Tool Co. of Eldridge recently was stolen from a Scott County Sheriff's investigator's unmarke…