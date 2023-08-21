Aug 21, 2023 14 min ago 0 1 of 2 These buttons were made by the davenport Pearl Button Co. ALMA GAUL PHOTOS This is the former Davenport Pearl Button Co. as it looks today, on the southeast corner of 5th and Taylor streets, Davenport. Related to this story Most Popular One person killed, one injured in UTV crash in Camanche One person was killed and another injured when the UTV they were riding crashed into a tree in Clinton County, the Iowa State Patrol said. Breasia Terrell's last words to her mother and a son's memory The second day of Henry Dinkins' trial for the murder of Breasia Terrell included her last words to her mother. New energy drink shop opening in Moline Lifted Energy will have its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 26. Restaurant inspection update: Violations lead to warning of possible shutdown of Iowa eatery Food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including unsanitary… Iowa high school coach arrested, fired in middle of first week of practice The Clarinda coach was arrested following a disturbance at a country music festival in Guthrie County.