Related to this story
Most Popular
The second day of Henry Dinkins' trial for the murder of Breasia Terrell included her last words to her mother.
One person was killed and another injured when the UTV they were riding crashed into a tree in Clinton County, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The prosecutor asked the boy, “Were you afraid to tell people she got shot?” He answered, “Yes.”
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held a year ago, but no progress has been made at the Davenport site.
The Clarinda coach was arrested following a disturbance at a country music festival in Guthrie County.