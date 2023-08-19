Aug 19, 2023 29 min ago 0 1 of 7 Pena Streets Shroeder Rheingans Pickup McAvan Related to this story Most Popular Breasia Terrell's last words to her mother and a son's memory The second day of Henry Dinkins' trial for the murder of Breasia Terrell included her last words to her mother. One person killed, one injured in UTV crash in Camanche One person was killed and another injured when the UTV they were riding crashed into a tree in Clinton County, the Iowa State Patrol said. Dinkins' son returns to stand, claims he witnessed Breasia Terrell's murder The prosecutor asked the boy, “Were you afraid to tell people she got shot?” He answered, “Yes.” Fair Oaks taking 'a pause' on construction of Davenport facility due to costs A ceremonial groundbreaking was held a year ago, but no progress has been made at the Davenport site. Iowa high school coach arrested, fired in middle of first week of practice The Clarinda coach was arrested following a disturbance at a country music festival in Guthrie County.