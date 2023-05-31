May 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Search-and-escue personnel start to enter the front doors of The Davenport building to try to find any people or pets that are remaining in the building Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK PHOTOS Protesters stand in front of Davenport City Hall as rescuers enter the collapsed apartment building to remove tenants' pets Tuesday in downtown Davenport. A firefighter brings down a pet in a pet carrier after fire personnel worked the front southern part of The Davenport apartment looking for pets and people inside the building on Tuesday. Related to this story Most Popular 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Davenport native Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one… Firefighters rescue 7 immediately from site of building collapse in downtown Davenport Rescuers are at the scene of a building collapse downtown Davenport. Mayor: 5 people unaccounted for, 2 possibly still in apartment building after collapse in Davenport, Iowa Mayor: 5 people unaccounted for, 2 possibly still in apartment building after collapse in Davenport, Iowa. Davi's Good Ol' Fashion Soul Food owner brings southern comfort dishes to Davenport The restaurant held its grand opening May 24. After more than a day, woman discovered and rescued from partially collapsed building Firefighters rescued Lisa Brooks out of a fourth-story window after more than a day since the Davenport apartment building partially collapsed.