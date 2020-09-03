Artist displays portraits of laureates at Beréskin

Houel said she began the project about five years ago and plans to do portraits of all 107 Nobel Peace Laureates. Working from her studio in Fort Madison, Iowa — a two-minute walk from the Mississippi River — she completes 10 of the intensely personal 4-foot by 4-foot portraits each year. Included in the display at the Beréskin gallery will be portraits of Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Elie Wiesel and Barack Obama, among others. Other examples of Houel’s work can be seen at her website, https://www.cecilehouel.com.

Born to a Catholic father and a Muslim mother, Houel said she witnessed discrimination while growing up in the Middle East.

“I have a deep compassion for diversity,” she said, noting her goal is to create peace events where she can display all of her works.

Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, sees the Houel exhibition as a perfect opportunity for families involved in online schooling to learn about these important figures in history. A downloadable “Passport for Peace” on the gallery website at www.bereskinartgallery.com lists where each piece is displayed in the Quad-Cities and gives a biography of each Laureate.