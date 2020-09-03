Artist displays portraits of laureates at Beréskin

A French-born artist with a deep passion for diversity and justice is displaying a collection of her portraits of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates at the Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy.
The Beréskin gallery, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, is one of four Quad-City locations where the works of internationally recognized artist Cecile Houel will be on display, sponsored by WVIK, Quad-Cities NPR. Beréskin will host 10 pieces along with preliminary drawings and studies. “Nobel Peace Prize Collection: Peace Starts Within” will run through October 28.
The gallery will host an opening reception with Houel on Friday, September 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Other locations where Houel’s art will be displayed:
- Six portraits of female Nobel Prize Laureates at Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport, Moline, in an exhibition beginning September 3 titled “A Portrait of Remarkable Women.” Also included in that exhibition are portraits painted by artist Heidi Hernandez as well as sculptures by 10 women artists from the region.
- Two portraits at the German American Heritage Museum & Center, Davenport.
- Two portraits on display in the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre showcases, Davenport.
Hernandez also will have works displayed at the German American Heritage Museum, Beréskin Gallery and the Adler showcases. Artist Rose Moore, who has been mentored by Houel, will have portraits at the Adler as well.
Houel said she began the project about five years ago and plans to do portraits of all 107 Nobel Peace Laureates. Working from her studio in Fort Madison, Iowa — a two-minute walk from the Mississippi River — she completes 10 of the intensely personal 4-foot by 4-foot portraits each year. Included in the display at the Beréskin gallery will be portraits of Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Elie Wiesel and Barack Obama, among others. Other examples of Houel’s work can be seen at her website, https://www.cecilehouel.com.
Born to a Catholic father and a Muslim mother, Houel said she witnessed discrimination while growing up in the Middle East.
“I have a deep compassion for diversity,” she said, noting her goal is to create peace events where she can display all of her works.
Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, sees the Houel exhibition as a perfect opportunity for families involved in online schooling to learn about these important figures in history. A downloadable “Passport for Peace” on the gallery website at www.bereskinartgallery.com lists where each piece is displayed in the Quad-Cities and gives a biography of each Laureate.
“Together we will have a body of work that tells the history and importance of working for peace through the lives and brushstrokes of Cecile Houel,” she said.
Quad-Cities community arts organizations are united in celebrating the accomplishments of women in the arts, sciences and more in unique exhibitions involving the Beréskin Gallery, Quad City Arts, Figge Museum, German American Heritage Museum & Center, RiverCenter’s Adler Theatre and the Putnam Museum.
The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, is offering “Seen and Heard: The Art of Empowerment,” featuring women artists who asserted their artistic empowerment despite social and cultural barriers. The Putnam Museum, Davenport, has a current exhibit on the roots of the local women’s suffrage movement in “Liberated Voices/Changed Lives.”
For more information, visit www.bereskinartgallery.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!