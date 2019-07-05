From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, artist Randy Richmond will talk about his work. Figge admission is free for the summer, with happy hour specials at the Figge Cafe beginning at 4 p.m. His exhibition, "Verisimilitude," features a series of 10 large-format photographs inspired by Western art historical tradition.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.