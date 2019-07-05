From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, artist Randy Richmond will talk about his work. Figge admission is free for the summer, with happy hour specials at the Figge Cafe beginning at 4 p.m. His exhibition, "Verisimilitude," features a series of 10 large-format photographs inspired by Western art historical tradition.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.

