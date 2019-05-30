With river levels expected to rise this weekend, local cities are again preparing for the crest.
A 21-foot Mississippi River crest is expected this weekend, and other rivers in Iowa and Illinois are expected to crest too.
Davenport doesn't plan to close any more roads, Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.
"HESCO barriers have been installed at 2nd Street at the foot of Centennial Bridge so traffic is down to one lane each direction at that intersection. Otherwise, all flood protection is in place with pumps ready to be turned on if needed," Gleason said in an email Thursday. "The National Guard is assisting in monitoring flood protection in southwest Davenport and the River Drive flood protection and is expected to be in Davenport for about a week."
Iowa has announced that Scott County residents affected by the severe weather beginning May 17 may be eligible for assistance from the state through the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Management Care Program. Interested individuals should call Community Action of Iowa at 563-324-3236 or visit caeiowa.org.
"We've erected our flood wall at 8th St. and River Drive, the railroad is still passing through it and they are assisting with monitoring our flow levels," Bettendorf Public Works Operations Manager Kris Hatfield said Thursday about prepping for potential flooding this weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, the river was at 19 ½ feet, Hatfield said. "But when the water came up before at 19 ½, it was flooding River Drive. Well, now they're saying it's higher than that, but it's still not on River Drive. So it's always a different scenario every time you're trying to follow predictions," he said. "So you try to prepare for two feet above whatever they're going to say."
As the river level rises, Bettendorf will add more measures, Hatfield said. First is getting people ready on the east and west sides of the Harbor, and then working their way south to where it would impact businesses. Leech Park, 35th St. and Elm St. and 8th St. are the three main focus points, Hatfield said.
In Moline, this level of river crest doesn't require much more than closing River Drive from University Drive down to 55th St., Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick said Thursday. "That's our primary work that has to be done. We do have a couple of other supplemental pumps staged in a couple of different locations to address any surge that might come up from storm systems and that kind of stuff," he said. "But all that's in place, so we're ready."
Schick said they're preparing essentially the same way that they have in the past. "Through the years, there have been projects and things that have occurred and, including recently, River Drive was elevated in preparation for the I-74 Bridge project," Schick said. "That helped us that things like that have happened. Just little incremental changes of things that have gone on that have really positioned us well."
The same goes for Muscatine, where preparations are similar to recent floods.
"The city closed the flood barriers along with Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Iowa on Sunday in anticipation of the most recent rise. So far no surprises with this round," Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said Thursday.
Muscatine is expected to crest Saturday night or Sunday at 23.7 feet, less than the 24.33 feet of May 3. "The Department of Public Works is walking the levees 24-7 and have found no problems to date. Businesses that had barriers in place but removed them, replaced those barriers earlier this week."
Jenison said businesses, the city and residents have remained vigilant since the last May crest, knowing the river could rise again.
