As sports face more COVID-19 cases, NFLPA tells players to stop working out together

Multiple Texans and Cowboys players have also tested positive for coronavirus, including running back Ezekiel Elliott. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson announced on social media on Thursday that he has coronavirus after "experiencing mild symptoms."

The Chiefs completed their offseason workout program on Thursday — which had been moved to a virtual platform — and will next meet for training camp in late July. The NFL has released its 2020 schedule, and it remains unaltered, pending the state of affairs with the pandemic.

The NFL has allowed coaches to return to training facilities, but the only players permitted inside the training facilities have been those rehabbing from injury.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, had expressed doubt that football can be played this fall. The NFL's medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, responded, "We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed."

"Social distancing, all those things, are important until we know more," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a call last week. "We know that right now works, so let's focus on that. Until we know something else, we'll do something else. But this is new, so let science help us along with this thing and hopefully time takes care of it. Which it normally does with these things."

