Ascentra foundation awards $21,000 in grants

The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has awarded a total of $21,000 in Leadership Grants to 29 different organizations and charities throughout the Quad-City region. Recipients are:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
Camanche Fire Department
Christ’s Family Day Care
Churches United of the Quad City Area
City Center Ministry
Benevolent Society of Clinton
Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County
Clinton Humane Society
Community Health Care, Inc.
Coram Deo Bible Church
Hand in Hand
Henry County Humane Society
Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America
Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Iowa Credit Union Foundation Emergency Relief Fund
Izaak Walton League
King's Harvest Pet Rescue
Mercado on 5th
Quad Cities Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund
Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center
River Bend Foodbank
Spring Forward Learning Center
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA
The Davenport Chordbusters
Handicapped Development Center
Trinity Health Foundation
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund
Zion Lutheran Church
Since their establishment in 2015, the leadership grants have awarded a total of $112,000 to more than 89 organizations.
The Paul Lensmeyer Golf Outing is the major fundraiser for the foundation. Lensmeyer was a president and CEO of Ascentra.
Founded in 1950, Ascentra Credit Union has 10 branches serving the communities of Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, LeClaire, Muscatine and Moline.
