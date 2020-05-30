You are the owner of this article.
Ascentra foundation awards $21,000 in grants
Since their establishment in 2015, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation Leadership Grants have awarded a total of $112,000 to more than 89 Quad-City region organizations. This is the new home office at 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf.

The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has awarded a total of $21,000 in Leadership Grants to 29 different organizations and charities throughout the Quad-City region. Recipients are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Camanche Fire Department

Christ’s Family Day Care

Churches United of the Quad City Area

City Center Ministry

Benevolent Society of Clinton

Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County

Clinton Humane Society

Community Health Care, Inc.

Coram Deo Bible Church

Hand in Hand

Henry County Humane Society

Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America

Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Iowa Credit Union Foundation Emergency Relief Fund

Izaak Walton League

King's Harvest Pet Rescue

Mercado on 5th

Quad Cities Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund

Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center

River Bend Foodbank

Spring Forward Learning Center

St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church

Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA

The Davenport Chordbusters

Handicapped Development Center

Trinity Health Foundation

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund

Zion Lutheran Church

Since their establishment in 2015, the leadership grants have awarded a total of $112,000 to more than 89 organizations.

The Paul Lensmeyer Golf Outing is the major fundraiser for the foundation. Lensmeyer was a president and CEO of Ascentra.

Founded in 1950, Ascentra Credit Union has 10 branches serving the communities of Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, LeClaire, Muscatine and Moline.

