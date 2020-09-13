Ask SCORE: Pandemic changes customer expectations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Question: What new customer expectations have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic and which ones are likely to be permanent?

SCORE: When it became clear how serious this pandemic was becoming, the most important new customer expectation that developed was for assurance of personal safety. This has required that all businesses, including those using third-party services, create new processes for ensuring protection against COVID-19. But more than this, it requires communicating these new procedures so that customers feel safe.

Of course, customers have different beliefs about and needs for hygiene, just as there are anti-mask segments of the marketplace. But for broad groups, this is a new element of service differentiation and a new opportunity for competitive advantage. To the extent that businesses develop and communicate their hygiene practices, its importance will increase. Businesses that lag in developing or communicating new hygiene practices will be at a competitive disadvantage. There are also significant differences in the importance of hygienic safety across product and service segments. I may decide there is no need to wash my bananas or use hand sanitizer after I fill my tank with gas, but I am certainly going to be concerned about where I get my hair cut and what’s changed in my dental office.