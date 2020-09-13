Ask SCORE: Pandemic changes customer expectations

Question: What new customer expectations have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic and which ones are likely to be permanent?
SCORE: When it became clear how serious this pandemic was becoming, the most important new customer expectation that developed was for assurance of personal safety. This has required that all businesses, including those using third-party services, create new processes for ensuring protection against COVID-19. But more than this, it requires communicating these new procedures so that customers feel safe.
Of course, customers have different beliefs about and needs for hygiene, just as there are anti-mask segments of the marketplace. But for broad groups, this is a new element of service differentiation and a new opportunity for competitive advantage. To the extent that businesses develop and communicate their hygiene practices, its importance will increase. Businesses that lag in developing or communicating new hygiene practices will be at a competitive disadvantage. There are also significant differences in the importance of hygienic safety across product and service segments. I may decide there is no need to wash my bananas or use hand sanitizer after I fill my tank with gas, but I am certainly going to be concerned about where I get my hair cut and what’s changed in my dental office.
Customers and prospective buyers are no longer able to walk in, browse and socialize. This means that companies need to better utilize technology to build awareness, engage customers and prospects, and drive sales. The need for in-store socializing must be done in other ways. Social media is even more important than before the pandemic.
People have already experienced new ways of ordering and receiving goods and services that they never considered before. This means that another competitive opportunity is simplicity in ordering via phone, web and drive-up. How many potential customers have dropped a potential order or an appointment request because the website process is too confusing or does not respond? Worse, how many people have called for an appointment or an order, waited and then are informed that they have to go to a website?
An implication of these new opportunities is the increased importance of delivery cycle times. Can we improve the integration of our ordering systems? Can we see our order fulfillment process times so they can be improved?
The question about which of these changes will be permanent is a good one. It’s clear that reconfiguring business plans to improve the use of technology in all phases of the business will be permanent. Moving from a product orientation to a customer orientation will be a longstanding change. Diversifying revenue streams will be important. Will new and better hygiene standards need to be maintained? Just as there were permanent changes in dental practices because of the spread of bacterial infection decades ago, it’s likely that patient screening will continue in medical offices. It also seems likely that health care providers will continue using masks for some time to come. Will we as the general public always need masks? Most of us hope not!
Your SCORE mentor can better help you answer these questions for your business on an individual basis for your business.
SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses. The Quad Cities Chapter is run by over 30 volunteers who have in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses.
