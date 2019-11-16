AMES, Iowa — Connor Assalley lined up, saw the hold and watched the ball connect with his foot.
As it went higher into the air, the redshirt junior kicker knew what had just happened, so he took off running in the opposite direction. What looked like non-specific elation did ultimately have a purpose.
Assalley took no time to read the scoreboard, which showed him giving Iowa State a 23-21 win against No. 22 Texas on a game-winning kick. He just wanted to get to the student section on the opposite side of Jack Trice Stadium. A few teammates got him to the ground first.
“I don’t have the best 40 time,” said Assalley, whose 36-yard kick iced the win and the Cyclones’ bowl eligibility.
Before Assalley could reach his destination, Charlie Kolar, Deshaunte Jones and Conner Greene started a pile-on that looked like more than just the elation of one win. It was an exorcism of the four one-score losses that preceded it this season. This one was sweet.
“Everyone was just running everywhere,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “When I saw everyone was just dogpiling (Assalley), I didn’t want to be another number because I didn’t want to hurt him or anything, but I saw him after the game and gave him a big hug. I’m so proud of him.”
Said safety Lawrence White: “I was on my knees when it happened. I was just praying it went in. But Connor, he’s been doing a really good job. I see it in practice, he’s been putting in the extra work. So I had faith in him, believed in him and he just did it. I was ecstatic.”
For the first time since 1983, ISU (6-4, 4-3) made a winning field goal with no time left in regulation, this one on the strength of a walk-on who won the job before last season. Assalley also had a 35-yard make just before halftime to give the Cyclones’ a small cushion before the break.
Through the course of this season, Assalley has watched his role shift from being the full-time kicker to doing short-range kicks while redshirt freshman Brayden Narveson handles the longer attempts. Narveson made a 48-yarder in the third quarter, but this attempt, from this distance, was always going to be Assalley. He earned that trust.
“Who that young man is, how he’s gotten to get in this position, he’s a young guy that walked on this program and I don’t know if anybody would even give him a chance to be our kicker two or three years ago,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “We earn everything we get here and I think Connor is a great example of it. Nobody more fitting to kick the field goal for us than Connor Assalley because of really who he is exemplifies who we are.”
Iowa State, a favorite over Texas for the first time, picked up just its third win over the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.
Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs, and he led the Cyclones 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley’s winner.
As any kicker does, Assalley follows his routine to the letter of the law before he steps onto the field. He goes to the practice net, takes some swings and visualizes what the moment will be. He also has a brief chat with Campbell, who tries to lighten the mood a little and take some of the weight off the moment.
“He had full confidence in me to go out there,” Assalley said. “He always tells me a joke.”
Whatever Campbell came up with for this game must’ve been good, right?
“I don’t remember it,” Assalley said with a laugh. “I never listen to him.”
Campbell didn’t just leave it at the joke. After the lighthearted moment, he grounded things back in reality, throwing the full weight of his support behind a player that needed it. The celebration, and the 40-yard run Assalley had after his kick sailed through the uprights.
“I think it was pretty simple, like, ‘I love ya, whatever happens, happens, hang onto your process and you’ll be awesome,’” Campbell said, “and he was awesome.”
