Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last week: Assumption blitzed Clinton 55-7 last Thursday. DeWitt stumbled on the road to North Scott 42-21. 

Last meeting: Assumption 28, Central DeWitt 21 (2018)

Twitter: @dox5

Overview: Quarterback Tyler Kulhanek is among the top 20 in Class 3A in total offense with 1,011 yards. Nobody else has more than 290 total yards for the Knights. Assumption has come up with 14 takeaways (nine interceptions, five fumbles), including three last week. DeWitt QB Henry Bloom has passed for nearly 600 yards and seven scores. Logan Paulsen and Tucker Kinney are his top targets with a combined 33 grabs for 456 yards. The Sabers have generated 16 turnovers, including three picks from Ethan Pierce.

