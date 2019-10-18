Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Liberty High School, North Liberty

Last week: Assumption rushed past Clear Creek Amana 27-14. Liberty edged Central DeWitt 14-12.

Last meeting: Assumption 27, Liberty 0 (2018)

Overview: Assumption can clinch a district title with wins in the final two weeks. It likely can secure a playoff berth with a victory tonight. The Knights have come up with 20 turnovers this season, five from junior Dayne Hodge. Tyler Kulhanek has accounted for 1,324 total yards and 15 scores. Liberty's last three games have been decided by 7, 14 and 2 points. With Max Tafolla out with injury, Kaleb Williams was the featured back last week and rolled up 156 yards. The Lightning average fewer than five completed passes per game.

