Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl Stadium

Last week: Assumption rolled past Alleman on Saturday, 42-0. Wahlert edged West Delaware 17-15. 

Last meeting: Assumption 37, Wahlert 0 (2018)

Overview: The Knights' Tyler Kulhanek rushed for a career-high 242 yards and three touchdowns in last week's opener. Assumption limited Alleman to around 100 total yards. Wahlert came up with four turnovers in last week's road win. Tailback Gabe Anstoetter rushed for 91 yards and a score. Assumption hasn't lost to Wahlert in six games since both teams dropped down to 3A in 2014.

