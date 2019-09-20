Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Solon

Last week: Assumption was blanked in a 17-0 loss to Xavier. Solon shut out Marion 44-0.

Last meeting: Solon 47, Assumption 7 (2018)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Overview: Ranked fourth in 3A, Solon has breezed through the first three games with a 127-14 margin. Cam Miller is a returning starter at QB and has thrown for 625 yards and rushed for 164. The Spartans have two dynamic receivers in AJ Coons (15 rec., 321 yards) and Cedar Rapids Prairie transfer Jace Andregg (8 rec., 158 yards). Assumption has been stout defensively with 10 takeaways in three games. The Knights had only 37 rushing yards against Xavier last week.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments