Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Solon
Last week: Assumption was blanked in a 17-0 loss to Xavier. Solon shut out Marion 44-0.
Last meeting: Solon 47, Assumption 7 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: Ranked fourth in 3A, Solon has breezed through the first three games with a 127-14 margin. Cam Miller is a returning starter at QB and has thrown for 625 yards and rushed for 164. The Spartans have two dynamic receivers in AJ Coons (15 rec., 321 yards) and Cedar Rapids Prairie transfer Jace Andregg (8 rec., 158 yards). Assumption has been stout defensively with 10 takeaways in three games. The Knights had only 37 rushing yards against Xavier last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.