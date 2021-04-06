Assumption alum Robbins is in the transfer portal

Former Davenport Assumption athlete Liam Robbins is the latest Big Ten basketball player to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The 7-foot junior, who transferred from Drake to the University of Minnesota last season, is considering yet another move, according to a report by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

He is the seventh player who finished the season with the Golden Gophers to enter the transfer portal since the school fired head coach Richard Pitino and brought in Ben Johnson as his replacement.

All-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr is in the portal along with guards Gabe Kalscheur, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Tre' Williams, all of whom started at times this season, and reserve big men Sam Freeman and Martice Mitchell. Jarvis Omersa and David Mutaf, both of whom did not finish the season with the team, also are listed as being in the portal although Mutaf already has signed to play professionally overseas.

Robbins averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks in his only season with the Gophers. He suffered a sprained ankle in a Feb. 11 game against Purdue and was severely hobbled in three ensuing games before sitting out the final six contests.