Assumption alum welcomes North Dakota challenge

Mallory Bernhard has always been a competitor.
From her time on the court as a player at Davenport Assumption and the University of North Dakota to leading her prep alma mater to Iowa state girls basketball championships in her only two seasons as a head coach, the former Mallory Youngblut has never shied away from a challenge.
An assistant coach at North Dakota for the past seven seasons, Bernhard now finds herself as the interim women’s basketball coach for the Fighting Hawks.
“I’ve been given a pretty unique opportunity and my goal is to earn the job full-time with my work over the next year,’’ Bernhard said Tuesday. “I see this as a chance to compete for a job I would like to have.’’
Bernhard was named as North Dakota’s interim coach on March 11 when director of athletics Bill Chaves announced that Travis Brewster was not being retained after eight seasons on the job.
On Monday, Chaves announced a planned search for a successor had been halted because of complications surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that Bernhard would be the Fighting Hawks’ interim coach through the 2020-21 season.
“With so many other things going on right now, the decision was made that the best thing for the program was to provide some continuity and my job is to move things forward,’’ Bernhard said. “I see this as a fantastic opportunity and my hope is to make the best of the situation. I’m looking forward to being together with our team.’’
That is one of the drawbacks right now.
North Dakota graduated just one senior from a 15-15 team which finished 6-10 in The Summit League and included eight freshmen on its roster during the recently-completed season, so Bernhard is familiar with the personnel.
Current restrictions because of coronavirus, however, prevent her from being on the court this spring for small-group work and individual instruction with the returning Fighting Hawks players.
“That’s the hard part right now. There is all this anxiousness, wanting to get going and be out on the court with the players and start to lay the foundation for next season,’’ Bernhard said. “But because of the coronavirus, that isn’t going to happen for the foreseeable future. We’re spending a lot of time on video calls with the players, doing what we can and encouraging them to put in the work the best they can.’’
Bernhard said the foundation she plans to build will be built around defense.
That was the case as well during her only previous head coaching experience, guiding Davenport Assumption to a 50-4 record and a 31-1 mark in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while leading the Knights to back-to-back Iowa Class 3A state championships in 2012 and 2013.
“I had an amazing experience in my two years of coaching at Assumption and I was fortunate to have two great teams to work with there,’’ Bernhard said. “The great players we had then allowed us to achieve our goals and I feel like the situation here is similar. We have some great players who gained a lot of experience last season.’’
Named as the associate head coach at North Dakota for the 2018-19 season after six years as an assistant coach on Brewster’s staff, Bernhard helped the Fighting Hawks put together a 2019 recruiting class that included Miss Basketball recipients from Minnesota, Kacie Borowicz, and North Dakota, Megan Zander.
“We were known as a very defensive-oriented team at Assumption and I would expect us to be the same type of team here,’’ Bernhard said. “Defense is in my DNA as a coach and it always has been my belief that the best way to get things going on offense is to play great defense.’’
In announcing his decision to have Bernhard lead the Fighting Hawks’ program for the 2020-21 season, Chaves acknowledged her lengthy ties to a program that has gone 39-52 over the past three seasons and last reached the NCAA tourney in 2014.
“Mallory is UND through and through as a student-athlete, assistant coach and now head coach,’’ Chaves said. “We are excited about her leading the program this upcoming year.’’
The feeling is mutual.
“This is a special place to me, much like Davenport and Assumption. The University of North Dakota has been a big part of my life for close to 15 years. The community is phenomenal, the people are great and it’s a place where women’s basketball is important. We have great fan support,’’ Bernhard said.
“I’ve been so fortunate to wear the jersey here, to be able to come back as an assistant and now to lead a program that has always meant a great deal to me. I’m going to give this opportunity everything I have."
