Assumption bigs perfect in substate win

For much of Thursday’s game it was unclear if the Knights would even reach the substate final. Mount Pleasant, a team that entered Thursday’s game shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range on the season, made nine of its first 18 shots from beyond the arc to stick with Assumption.

“They were making a lot of 3s,” Fitzpatrick said of the Panthers. “I don’t know if they’ve made more than five 3s in a game the whole year. Our game plan was they are a great driving team. They came out and were hitting some tough 3s. But in the locker room there was no doubt. The guys stuck together. We knew they would slow down from the 3-point line, we just had to keep guarding how we were. The guys just found a way at the end.”

The Panthers cooled from 3-point range in the final minutes of the game, missing their final six shots from beyond the arc.

Brody Bender hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Panthers. Wilson added 13 points but missed his last eight shots after hitting his first five.

Dayne Hodge hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers and scored nine points for Assumption, and Grayson Heiser had seven points to go with six assists. Fitzpatrick was proud of how his seniors stepped up and helped the squad advance in the postseason.

“Our four seniors on the floor came up huge,” he said. “I thought Grayson’s presence out there was a calming factor. Bill made some big buckets for us and had some big defensive rebounds. Obviously Sean made some huge plays, and Ray’s three was huge. Those four guys really stuck out to me. They were playing like their career depended on it, and I was really proud of them to find a way.”

