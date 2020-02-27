Assumption bigs perfect in substate win

Davenport Assumption’s big men were too much for visiting Mount Pleasant to handle.
The Knights’ starting post players, Sean Peeters and Bill Flaherty, combined for 37 points and neither missed a shot from the field as Assumption defeated the Panthers 64-54 in a Class 3A Substate 5 semifinal on Thursday night.
“That’s a tough stat. Pretty impressive,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “I thought Mount Pleasant did a good job of really making it hard for Sean to get touches, but when we were able to get him touches, he was obviously converting.”
Peeters scored a game-high 25 points on 12-for-12 shooting. Although the Panthers denied Peeters the ball in the post, he was able to use a variety of spin moves and drives to get to the rim. And when he got there, he finished.
“Some nights you’re just rolling, I guess,” said Peeters, who didn’t realize he hadn’t missed a shot from the floor. “My teammates set me up really well. They always set me up for success.”
Flaherty scored all of his career-high 12 points in the second half, also not missing a shot.
“When you can play at the rim like that, you’re going to be successful,” Mount Pleasant head coach Caleb Akey said. “We let them catch it deeper than we wanted. When they were in there, they used their size and athleticism to go up and finish it. They’re nice players.”
But even though the Assumption big men were scoring at will, the game was not a cake walk for the Knights. Mount Pleasant (12-11) led at the half and after three quarters, and it took a late run from Assumption (19-4) to pull away.
After Mount Pleasant’s Brevin Wilson made a free throw to tie the game at 46 with 5:26 remaining, Assumption senior Ray Tucker knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end. Moments later, Peeters scored while being fouled, and the three-point play put the Knights up 52-46 with under four minutes left, giving them some much-needed breathing room.
“We definitely needed that momentum because we hadn’t gotten into a good flow all game,” Peeters said. “They were kind of stalling our offense. We would get a bucket here and then maybe a few possessions later get another one. So just being able to get those back-to-back buckets and get that lead was huge for us.”
Flaherty made three layups and Assumption went 6-for-7 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the win. The Knights advance to Wednesday’s substate final at a location to be determined, where they will face Clear Creek-Amana (18-5). Assumption has lost in the substate final the last two seasons.
“That’s that hump that we haven’t been able to get over these past two years, so I know we’re hungrier than ever and more motivated than ever to win that game and make it to Wells,” Peeters said.
For much of Thursday’s game it was unclear if the Knights would even reach the substate final. Mount Pleasant, a team that entered Thursday’s game shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range on the season, made nine of its first 18 shots from beyond the arc to stick with Assumption.
“They were making a lot of 3s,” Fitzpatrick said of the Panthers. “I don’t know if they’ve made more than five 3s in a game the whole year. Our game plan was they are a great driving team. They came out and were hitting some tough 3s. But in the locker room there was no doubt. The guys stuck together. We knew they would slow down from the 3-point line, we just had to keep guarding how we were. The guys just found a way at the end.”
The Panthers cooled from 3-point range in the final minutes of the game, missing their final six shots from beyond the arc.
Brody Bender hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Panthers. Wilson added 13 points but missed his last eight shots after hitting his first five.
Dayne Hodge hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers and scored nine points for Assumption, and Grayson Heiser had seven points to go with six assists. Fitzpatrick was proud of how his seniors stepped up and helped the squad advance in the postseason.
“Our four seniors on the floor came up huge,” he said. “I thought Grayson’s presence out there was a calming factor. Bill made some big buckets for us and had some big defensive rebounds. Obviously Sean made some huge plays, and Ray’s three was huge. Those four guys really stuck out to me. They were playing like their career depended on it, and I was really proud of them to find a way.”