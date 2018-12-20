Astronaut David C. Hilmers

In this 1990 NASA photo, astronaut David C. Hilmers, on the aft flight deck of the Earth-orbiting Atlantis, prepares to use the large-format Aero Linhof camera used for recording of Earth imagery. Hilmers and four other NASA astronauts spent four days, 10 hours and 19 minutes aboard the spacecraft.

Dr. David Hilmers' curiosity took him to outer space and back again. After retiring from NASA and the Marine Corps, he pursued a second career as a physician who fights to eradicate infectious diseases throughout the world. 

But Hilmers' story didn't begin on a universal scale; it began in small Clinton County, where his family and schooling encouraged him to think big and pursue his myriad interests. 

But now, as a doctor, he's landed in the career that he thought was best-suited for him all along. 

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8, which orbited the moon, David Carl Hilmers looks back on his role at NASA, how growing up in Clinton County shaped his worldview, and how he wants to help rid the world of Hepatitis B. See the story on B1.

