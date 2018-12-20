Dr. David Hilmers' curiosity took him to outer space and back again. After retiring from NASA and the Marine Corps, he pursued a second career as a physician who fights to eradicate infectious diseases throughout the world.
But Hilmers' story didn't begin on a universal scale; it began in small Clinton County, where his family and schooling encouraged him to think big and pursue his myriad interests.
But now, as a doctor, he's landed in the career that he thought was best-suited for him all along.
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8, which orbited the moon, David Carl Hilmers looks back on his role at NASA, how growing up in Clinton County shaped his worldview, and how he wants to help rid the world of Hepatitis B. See the story on B1.
