'A Simple Favor'

Rated: R for sexual content and language throughout, some graphic nude images, drug use and violence

Translation: Very strong language, explicit sexual references and situations, explicit nudity, drinking, drugs, characters in peril, violence, criminal behavior, betrayal

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: Who is the most trustworthy character and why? What did Stephanie want from Emily?

If you like this, try: “Malice” and “Gone Girl”

'Unbroken: Path to Redemption'

Rated: PG-13 for thematic content and related disturbing images

Translation: Scenes of wartime including prisoner of war camps, references to torture and abuse, PTSD, alcohol abuse, tense family confrontations

Recommendation: High school-Adults

Family discussion: Why did Louis say running made him feel whole again? Why did Cynthia decide to stay with him?

If you like this, try: “Unbroken” and the book that inspired both films

'Pick of the Litter'

Not rated

Translation: Scenes of disappointment, references to danger and disability

Recommendation: Middle school-Adults

Family discussion: Would you like to train a guide dog? Do you agree with the “career changes?” Which dog was your favorite?

If you like this, try: “Batkid” from the same filmmakers

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

