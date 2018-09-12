'A Simple Favor'
Rated: R for sexual content and language throughout, some graphic nude images, drug use and violence
Translation: Very strong language, explicit sexual references and situations, explicit nudity, drinking, drugs, characters in peril, violence, criminal behavior, betrayal
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Who is the most trustworthy character and why? What did Stephanie want from Emily?
If you like this, try: “Malice” and “Gone Girl”
'Unbroken: Path to Redemption'
Rated: PG-13 for thematic content and related disturbing images
Translation: Scenes of wartime including prisoner of war camps, references to torture and abuse, PTSD, alcohol abuse, tense family confrontations
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Louis say running made him feel whole again? Why did Cynthia decide to stay with him?
If you like this, try: “Unbroken” and the book that inspired both films
'Pick of the Litter'
Not rated
Translation: Scenes of disappointment, references to danger and disability
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Would you like to train a guide dog? Do you agree with the “career changes?” Which dog was your favorite?
If you like this, try: “Batkid” from the same filmmakers
