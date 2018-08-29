Film Review Kin
Jack Reynor, left, and Myles Truitt are among the stars in "Kin." 

 Lionsgate

Kin

Rated: PG-13 for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking

Translation: Very intense for a PG-13 with extended violence including guns, beating, explosions, and a young teenager using a powerful weapon to kill people, strong language, scenes in a strip club, alcohol, sad death of parents

Recommendation: Mature teens-adults

Family discussion: Why didn’t Jimmy learn the same lesson from his dad that Eli did? What would you do if you found a weapon like the one Eli discovered?

If you like this, try: “Terminator 2”

Operation Finale

Rated: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and related violent images, and for some language

Translation: Footage of Holocaust atrocities, including mass murder, with some graphic and very disturbing images, some peril and violence, drinking, smoking, and some strong language and hate speech

Family discussion: Why is it important to give someone a fair trial when the crime is unimaginably big and the evidence against him is overwhelming? Is it possible for a trial under those circumstances to be fair? Why did Eichmann sign the agreement?

If you like this, try: “Argo” and “The Eichmann Show”

An Actor Prepares

Not rated

Translation: Extremely strong and crude language, substance abuse, psychedelic drugs, smoking, drinking, very explicit sexual references, medical issues, tense family confrontations

Recommendation: Mature teens-adults

Family discussion: Why was the car meaningful to Adam? Why did Adam and his sister have different responses to their father?

If you like this, try: “Kodachrome” and “Boundaries”

Destination Wedding

Rated: R for language throughout and sexual content

Translation: Very strong and insulting language, explicit sexual situation

Recommendation: Mature teens-adults

Family discussion: What do Lindsay’s and Frank’s jobs have in common? What annoyed them most about each other? What did they like about each other?

If you like this, try: “It Happened One Night” and “The Philadelphia Story"

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

