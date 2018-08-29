Kin
Rated: PG-13 for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking
Translation: Very intense for a PG-13 with extended violence including guns, beating, explosions, and a young teenager using a powerful weapon to kill people, strong language, scenes in a strip club, alcohol, sad death of parents
Recommendation: Mature teens-adults
Family discussion: Why didn’t Jimmy learn the same lesson from his dad that Eli did? What would you do if you found a weapon like the one Eli discovered?
If you like this, try: “Terminator 2”
Operation Finale
Rated: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and related violent images, and for some language
Translation: Footage of Holocaust atrocities, including mass murder, with some graphic and very disturbing images, some peril and violence, drinking, smoking, and some strong language and hate speech
Family discussion: Why is it important to give someone a fair trial when the crime is unimaginably big and the evidence against him is overwhelming? Is it possible for a trial under those circumstances to be fair? Why did Eichmann sign the agreement?
If you like this, try: “Argo” and “The Eichmann Show”
An Actor Prepares
Not rated
Translation: Extremely strong and crude language, substance abuse, psychedelic drugs, smoking, drinking, very explicit sexual references, medical issues, tense family confrontations
Recommendation: Mature teens-adults
Family discussion: Why was the car meaningful to Adam? Why did Adam and his sister have different responses to their father?
If you like this, try: “Kodachrome” and “Boundaries”
Destination Wedding
Rated: R for language throughout and sexual content
Translation: Very strong and insulting language, explicit sexual situation
Recommendation: Mature teens-adults
Family discussion: What do Lindsay’s and Frank’s jobs have in common? What annoyed them most about each other? What did they like about each other?
If you like this, try: “It Happened One Night” and “The Philadelphia Story"
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.
