Ashley Endorf
Sport: Girls Bowling
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Ashley demonstrates true character on and off the lanes day in and day out," said coach Shane Schaefer. "Her dedication to teammates and the coaching staff reflect the characteristics of a true leader. Ashley possesses an unparalleled work ethic that has brought the best out of herself, teammates, and coaches."
How do you train for bowling? "I practice on a wide variety of different oil patterns to give myself flexibility with thicker oil patterns. I also put a lot of focus on making a consistent shot and having a straight arm swing. Participating in lifting before school, attending practice when scheduled, and even practicing during the summer with my coach has all helped me improve my strength and prepare myself for meets."
What is your advice for others who want to try bowling? "The biggest piece of advice I can give to new bowlers is to not get frustrated with yourself whenever you throw a poor shot or gutter ball. It's important to have purpose with every step you take up to the lanes, and you can't allow yourself to get lazy when the conditions are tough. Every bad shot is behind you at the beginning of a new frame—every new frame is an opportunity to relax and better yourself."
What is your plan after high school? "I'm attending Iowa State University in the fall, and I plan to major in Software Engineering. At the campus, I hope to continue my love of bowling by joining the campus' bowling club and attending every practice to further improve my skills."
--Kelley Lent
