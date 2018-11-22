Bettendorf High School senior Kylie Wroblewski was recently named as a 2018 Wendy's High School Heisman School Winner. From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, more than 7,500 have been named school winners in this annual scholarship competition.
School winners will continue to compete for the chance to become a State Finalist, State Winner, National Finalist or National Winner. State winners receive a $500 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust's annual college Heisman award broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 8.
Students must be graduating with the class of 2019, have a cumulative high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 47 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
