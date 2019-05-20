Parker Knight Bett athlete of week

Student Name: Parker Knight

Coach Name: Robbie Furne

Sport: Girls golf

Age: 18

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coaches reason for the nomination: Parker is one of the team captains and a great teammate. She has had a tremendous attitude and work ethic throughout her four years on the golf team.

Parker also does a great job of helping the younger girls become members of the team. It has been my pleasure to be her coach.

How the athlete trains: I train for golf by lifting with my team and practicing everyday. Also by playing tournaments in the summer.

Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: I think if you want to try golf you should find someone to do it with you. If you have fun while playing you’ll want to play more, which will make you better.

Athlete’s plan after high school: After high school, I’m attending the University of Iowa, pre-med.

