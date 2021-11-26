Augustana College offered Rock Island High School junior Riley Jones a one-of-a-kind scholarship should she choose to enroll in the college during the fall of 2023 because of her major art contributions to the city of Rock Island. In a press release the college stated “Riley embodies the type of student Augustana hopes to enroll: creative, curious, and deeply engaged in her community.” Riley's winning Congressional Art Competition piece "Black Pride" can be seen on 20th street in downtown Rock Island.
AUGIE OFFERS SURPRISE SCHOLARSHIP
Updated
