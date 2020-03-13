Augustana College starts spring break one week early to help slow COVID-19 transmission

Augustana College announced its efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. While many colleges and universities are moving toward replacing face-to-face classes with online work, Augustana is starting spring break one week early, doubling the length of break.

"Because holding classes on campus and face-to-face instruction is one of Augustana’s signatures, we are working under the assumption that on March 30 classes will resume in person and on campus," President Steve Bahls said in a letter to the community.

Over spring break, the college will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to deliver online classes or move to distance learning, if guidance from public health experts says that's needed.

Students who already made plans to stay on campus for spring break will be allowed to do so, and Augustana said accommodations will be made for those who need additional days in their halls or meals.

Black Hawk College announced it would stop in-person classes Friday morning. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University made announcements Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.