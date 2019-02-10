The Augustana men's basketball team fought its way to CCIW history in the last week with a fifth straight regular-season league championship.
Meanwhile, the Vikings' coach is in a personal battle of his own.
Grey Giovanine has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Grade 3 prostate cancer. Surgery is scheduled for March 19 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, three days after the NCAA Division III Final Four weekend ends.
The 20th-year Viking coach is choosing to go public with the news now for a number of reasons, including his desire to be an advocate for early cancer screening.
What had been a very private ordeal began back in October when an annual checkup revealed elevated Prostate-Specific Antigen numbers.
“I knew very little about it other than my dad had it,” the 59-year-old Giovanine said. “Now I can tell you a lot about it. You study and learn. Knowledge is powerful — the more you know, the less fearful you become.
“As part of my motivation for sharing this, I don't want misinformation out there. But I also want some guy who just reads the sports pages, to think 'I need to get this checked out.'”
With a family history of cancer, Giovanine knew that he was in a higher-risk category. His father, high school coaching legend Chips Giovanine, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in his mid-60s, according to Giovanine, whose father later lost a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“He received radiation treatment and survived. My father-in-law succumbed to prostate cancer that went undetected until was too late," Giovanine said. "This hits close to home.”
It hit close to home for some members of the team, too.
“My grandma had cancer and passed away, so just the word 'cancer' in my family situation brings up a lot of emotions,” Augustana senior Nolan Ebel said. “That was hard to hear that your coach, mentor, friend is going through that.”
Balancing act
Giovanine said he kept his health situation within his immediate family until he knew exactly what the situation was. He didn't tell his team until early January after meeting with cancer urologists, having an MRI and what he called a “fusion biopsy” that Giovanine said is a “targeted advanced diagnostic test.”
When results came back, the team was informed.
“They were a little bit like me, it was sobering,” Giovanine said of the team's response. “When you hear the words 'You have cancer' … prostate cancer is relatively common with one in nine men affected, so it's fairly common until it's you. Then it's very personal and very sobering.”
Giovanine chose to keep news of his health issues as quiet as possible.
“He went through a lot of procedures to see if he was going to be fine for the rest of the season or whether he was going to be shut down,” Augie senior Chrishawn Orange said. “When we finally found out that he could wait to get the surgery, that was an uplifting feeling because we knew we'd have him the rest of the year and be pushed by him.
“It's great to know we'll have him until the end of the season, but it's sad that he has it.”
Not missing a beat
Even sitting on such a delicate secret, there was nothing happening on the court that indicated anything out of the ordinary had transpired within the program. The Vikings kept winning games and even ascended to No. 1 in the d3hoops.com national poll before a 17-game win streak was snapped by a tough setback at North Central. Giovanine was his demonstrative self on the sidelines, working officials and pushing the right buttons to ensure his team's success.
Recruiting has also continued and the staff has already landed more early commitments than ever before, the coach said.
Players said it has been business as usual despite the bombshell that their coach dropped.
“I think I relied on our guys,” Ebel said of how he and the team handled everything and still kept focus. “We talk a lot. Chris and I have gone through a lot together along with the whole team. If it wasn't for those guys and being able to lean on them, it would have been a lot harder. We've been through so much together that we just do what we've done in the past.”
Even with the battery of tests and appointments, Giovanine said that he only missed one practice and tried to keep things as normal as possible.
“Having a mature, veteran team and an outstanding veteran staff has kept it from having any negative impact on our season,” Giovanine said. “One of the questions that the kids asked — Donovan Ferguson, who has suffered great loss in his life — asked, 'Coach, what can we do?' My response was, 'We can make sure that this has no negative impact on our season' and they have just been terrific.”
Giovanine admitted that after one procedure, he was required to be less active than normal for a few days. That happened to include a league game at Elmhurst, which the Vikings won 92-79.
“The players asked, 'Are you in pain? Are you in any discomfort?'” said Giovanine. “The answer is, 'No, I'm not.' The only impact is occasionally I have to leave practice to use the restroom. When I duck out, they are unfazed. Because I've shared it with them, they are not impacted by it. They know what's going on.”
That has allowed things to remain as normal as possible.
“The biggest question for me once I was diagnosed, was can it safely wait until after the season?” Giovanine said, admitting his energy levels have fluctuated throughout the season. “After a lot of consultation and research and all the professionals weighing in, it was clear that it was safe. That allowed me to re-focus all my energies into my team.”
“He hasn't skipped a beat,” said Ebel. “He is just as fired up in practice as he was before.”
And, that has meant the Vikings are as prepared as ever.
“If he's not showing that weakness,” said Orange, “we can't either.”
The gameplan
Giovanine said that he is taking a page from his coaching handbook in setting his plan for his cancer fight.
“I told (our team) that I'm approaching it the same way we prepare for an opponent and I think that connects with them,” he said. “You identify the challenges, you prepare a gameplan and you execute it. That's exactly what I'm in the process of doing. I've got a plan.
“They were compassionate, they were affected. But I think they follow my lead and I've tried to not let it distract. I think all of us to this point have done a good job.”
It has been clear over the years that the veteran coach always has his players' attention and that they listen to what is presented to them in terms of messages before and after games. There is no swaying from that in this situation.
“He's an emotional guy and we feed off that,” said Ebel. “The way he's handled it so well, we feed off that like we do on the court. He really hasn't shown us any doubt in the procedure and been handling it really well, so I think that's helped our guys.”
In fact, the players say this has brought the team closer together and given them even more reason to fight harder for success.
The first goal at the start of the season was the drive for five and to become the first men's basketball team to win (outright or share) five straight CCIW titles.
Check.
The next steps are to win their seventh CCIW Tournament title (fourth in the last five years) later this month and make a deep NCAA Tournament run. The Vikings could make their fifth straight Elite Eight trip and add to the pattern of Final Four trips in odd-numbered years after reaching the title games in 2015 and 2017.
Ebel said that Giovanine's health situation has “100-percent” added incentive to making this a successful season.
“Just because we know our leader is going through a lot,” the senior from Colorado said. “We want to do this for him anyway, but now we want to do it even more.”
Added Orange, “Trying to get him his first one (national title) has always been our goal.”
Giovanine feels good about that quest up to this point, saying he is proud of the way this veteran team has handled the situation after being informed.
“The last thing we say everyday at practice in our huddle is 'Family,'" Giovanine said. “Well, healthy families communicate honestly. And I said this is something I'm dealing with and I don't want it to impact our team. I've tried to minimize the impact, but it is certainly a big part of what I'm experiencing and they are a part of that.
“We have an experienced, mature team with great leadership, ... I've been honest and candid, so there's no wondering, whispering or questioning what's going on. I've been very forthcoming.”
And the success has followed.
The prognosis
Giovanine says the care he is receiving is making it a bit easier to remain optimistic. After initial work-ups in Iowa City, research led him to Mayo Clinic where he is under the care of Dr. Matthew Tollefson.
“My surgeon is a former Division III football player,” Giovanine said of Tollefson, whose first degree is from St. Olaf College.
That connection to Division III athletics was comforting, Giovanine said. “And he's one of the greatest at prostate surgery in the world,” the coach added.
Giovanine relayed that his prostatectomy will be performed with the da Vinci Surgical System, the use of robotics that features a minimally invasive approach, especially in delicate areas of the body.
“The hope is that the cancer is confined to the prostate gland,” said Giovanine, who added he will remain at Mayo for just a couple of days post-surgery. “Once it is removed along with lymph nodes and vesicles that are associated with the prostate, they will do biopsies on them. Within a week, we'll all know if they were able to extract all of the cancer. The expectation is that they will get it all and my prognosis is good.
“My goal is to be ready for practice early May as we prepare our team for our seventh international tour when we head to Europe in late May. Obviously I'm hoping by then to be back to full speed and ready to go.”
Giovanine also plans to become an advocate for early screenings, taking a cue from Moline native Scott Thompson, with whom Giovanine coached at previous stops. Thompson, a stage III colon cancer survivor, was hired as the senior director of development for the Arizona Cancer Center at the University of Arizona in 2004.
He became a national spokesman for Coaches Vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society. In 2002, Thompson was named Coaches Vs. Cancer's Man of the Year for his tireless advocacy of philanthropy for the battle against cancer and Giovanine hopes to follow in those footsteps.
“He's a dear friend and we've talked at length about this,” said Giovanine. “He's encouraged me and said 'You've got to help the cause,' and he's right. It's the right thing to do.”
It was also the right thing, he said, to tell his players. Ebel and Orange agree, saying it has created a tighter bond. One that all hope has a positive result — on and off the court.
“I think it was sobering for them,” Giovanine said of the initial reactions of his players. “But I explained to them that I was receiving great medical care and that while I'm a cancer patient now, I expect to be a cancer survivor by springtime.”
