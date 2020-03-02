You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3. Author Marcus Emerson
0 comments

3. Author Marcus Emerson

Author Marcus Emerson will be on hand 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Barnes & Noble, NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. He’s the author of the Ben Braver series. His newest book is “Ben Braver and the Vortex of Doom.” The first 50 customers will receive a sketch of Ben Braver. Free admission.

1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Barnes & Noble, Davenport. Free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News