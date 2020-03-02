3. Author Marcus Emerson

Author Marcus Emerson will be on hand 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Barnes & Noble, NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. He’s the author of the Ben Braver series. His newest book is “Ben Braver and the Vortex of Doom.” The first 50 customers will receive a sketch of Ben Braver. Free admission.
