Authorities searching for Muscatine man who allegedly didn't return to Davenport facility Saturday

Area authorities are searching for a Muscatine man who failed to return Saturday night to the an Iowa Department of Corrections residential facility.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for David L. Reinier Sr., 36, and he is described as being 5’9” and weighs 319 pounds. He was transferred to the Davenport residential facility on Nov. 10, 2020.

According to newspaper archives, Reinier was sentenced in 2015 for his role in a May 6, 2014, meth explosion and house fire at 2421 Steward Road in Muscatine. His prison term was for first-degree arson, a class B felony with a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

The Iowa Department of Corrections encourages anyone with information on Reinier’s whereabouts to contact local authorities.

