Jake Benischek saved his best for last, winning Friday's Ryan McDermott Memorial Race for Sport Compacts in the regular-season finale at the Davenport Speedway.

With $2,000 on the line, the competition was fierce, but The Durant, Iowa, racer took the lead on lap 14 from Shawn McDermott and stayed there until getting the checkered flags at the end of the 44-lap feature race. He topped the 29-car field by nearly two seconds with Peoria's Jeremy Hanock being his closest competitor. Dustin Forbes took third followed by Brandon Dahl in fourth and Shawn McDermott in fifth.

Andy Nezworski scored his third straight Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model track championship. Justin Kay did everything he could to prevent the three-peat. Kay won his heat race and the late model feature to maximize his points, but Nezworski’s fourth-place finish in the feature sealed the title.

Joe Beal, who led laps 16 through 23, finished second ahead of Evan Miller, who started on the pole and led the first 15 laps. Mike Goben rounded out the top five.

Four drivers entered the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature with a mathematical shot at the championship. The race and the track title came down to a green-white-checkered finish.

Chris Zogg came into the restart in fourth and powered his way to the lead and his fourth feature win of the season. Travis Denning finished second in the feature, securing his second track championship at Davenport. Ryan Duhme led until that final restart and finished third. Jake Morris and Charlie Mohr rounded out the top five.

Over 30 Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods were on hand for the final points night, and Ben Chapman topped them all, capturing his fifth point feature win of the season at Davenport. Ryan Walker, who led seven laps, finished second ahead of Cam Reimers. Pole-sitter Justin Becker led the first seven laps of the feature but settled for fourth place ahead of Ryan Reed.

A sixth-place finish was enough for Todd Dykema to clinch his first track title at Davenport Speedway.

The Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock track championship came down to a tie-breaker. Jeff Struck Jr. came into the feature race with a three-point lead over Nick Hixson. Hixson started the feature in eighth and slowly worked his way to the front. On the final lap, Hixson took the lead from Zach Zuberbier to collect his second point feature of the season. Struck struggled getting through the pack and made his way to a fourth-place finish. That created a tie for the track title. The tie-breaker was the number of feature wins. Struck had four and Hixson two. The championship is Struck’s fourth.

Zuberbier finished second in the race with Cary Brown third.

Justin Kay needed only to start the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car feature to claim the points title, and he did just that, finishing second.

In the feature Joe Zrostlik shot out to the early lead and stayed there for the entire 15-lap feature. Keegan Wells took third. Rick Schriner and Norman Bean were fourth and fifth, respectively.

The QCjeeps.com Sport Compact season had already ended with Cyle Hawkins earning his second track championship.

Postseason racing at Davenport Speedway, begins Thursday.

The My Place Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC will feature three straight nights of racing action by the Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models. Also racing at the Quad Cities 150 will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.