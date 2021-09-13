Auto racing

East Moline Speedway
Sunday’s results
Mod Lites
Feature (25 laps) — 1. Mike Zemo Jr.; 2. RJ Gonzales; 3. Jon Padilla; 4. Randy Bryan; 5. Anthony Guss; 6. Mike Morrow; 7. Brandon Freeburg; 8. James Beebe; 9. Austin Gray; 10. Michael Dominguez; 11. Dillon Letts; 12. Rob Guss; 13. Shannon Walp
1st heat (8 laps) — 1. Zemo; 2. Gray; 3. A. Guss; 4. Bryan
2nd heat (8 laps) — 1. Padilla; 2. Freeburg; 3. Morrow; 4. Beebe
IMCA Late Models
Feature (25 laps) — 1. Gary Webb; 2. Justin Kay; 3. BJ Jackson; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Dustin Edwards; 6. Andy Nezworski; 7. Scott Olson; 8. Mike Haines; 9. Kevin Miller; 10. David Norton
1st heat (10 laps) — 1. Nezworski; 2. Ryan; 3. Webb; 4. Jackson
2nd heat (10 laps) — 1. Kay; 2. Haines; 3. Olson; 4. Miller
IMCA Modifieds
Feature (20 laps) — 1. Travis Denning; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Austin Blume; 5. Brandt Cole; 6. Milo Veloz; 7. Mike Garland; 8. Doug Lenth; 9. Jim Sandusky; 10. Mike Goben; 11. Anthony Guss; 12. TJ Patz
1st heat (8 laps) — 1. Nezworski; 2. Durbin; 3. Cole; 4. Denning
2nd heat (8 laps) — 1. Garland; 2. Sandusky; 3. Lenth; 4. Guss
IMCA SportMods
Feature (15 laps) — 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Perry Gellerstedt; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Jacob Copley; 5. Steven Spiker; 6. CJ Durbin; 7. Chuck Fox; 8. Trey Grimm; 9. Dakota Cole; 10. Kevin Goben; 11. Nick Hixson; 12. David Engelkens; 13. Jesse Bodin; 14. Joe Grant; 15. Jeff Waterfall; 16. Jed Frederick; 17. Erick Turner
1st heat (8 laps) — 1. Fox; 2. Grimm; 3. Spiker; 4. Copley
2nd heat (8 laps) — 1. Hixson; 2. Gellerstedt; 3. Jewell; 4. Durbin
3rd heat (6 laps) — 1. Veloz; 2. Cole; 3. Bodin; 4. Goben
Street Stocks
Feature (15 laps) — 1. Peter O’Dell; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Nick Hixson; 5. Mitch Current; 6. Jim Rutsaert; 7. Jeff Streitmatter; 8. Kori Murphy; 9. Veronica Anderson; 10. Kyle Anderson; 11. Jesse Owen; 12. Rick Schriner
1st heat (8 laps) — 1. Schriner; 2. Rutsaert; 3. O’Dell; 4. Hixson
2nd heat (8 laps) — 1. Owen; 2. Riggs; 3. Murphy; 4. Current
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature (12 laps) — 1. Andrew Burk; 2. Billy Stanford; 3. Logan Gustaf; 4. Dustin Forbes; 5. Darrell Ward
1st heat (6 laps) — 1. Burk; 2. Stanford; 3. Gustaf; 4. Forbes
Sport Compacts
Feature (12 laps) — 1. Jimmy Dutlinger; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Josh Lane; 5. Drew Wise; 6. Nick Proehl; 7. Brenda Forbes; 8. Trace Graham; 9. Codie Proehl; 10. Jason Rhoads; 11. Thomas Adams; 12. Gary Schlieper; 13. Kristine Lane
1st heat (6 laps) — 1. Hawkins; 2. Adams; 3. Lane; 4. Rhoads
2nd heat (6 laps) — 1. Hitt; 2. Dutlinger; 3. N. Proehl; 4. Forbes